A Brazilian Blowout Gone Wrong Led Lulu Pierre To Found Boho Locs

Bantu knots are one of the most gorgeous looks around, and you’ve likely seen some of your favorite celebrities, including Rihanna, sporting them. There is a lot to love about this protective style, which is versatile and can be worn with various hair textures and lengths. The origin of Bantu knots is also important. They can be traced back to the Zulu tribes in South Africa and can be worn with pride because of their cultural and ancestral association. They are also sometimes referred to as Zulu knots. Keep reading to find out more about all the different Bantu knot hairstyles you can try out and their origin.