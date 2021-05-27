newsbreak-logo
Hair Care

A Brazilian Blowout Gone Wrong Led Lulu Pierre To Found Boho Locs

By Danielle James
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis company is showing everyone that locs are anything but ‘dread’ful. When shopping for wig and extension options—there are so many. You can have Indian Remy, Brazilian waves, even curly Afros; however, when looking for loc options, the market is much smaller. Faux locs require your hair to be braided and then the braided hair to be wrapped —this carefully crafted style can take eight or more hours and not every woman has this kind of time to invest. The lack of options in the market led Lulu Pierre to create Boho Locs.

