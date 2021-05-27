Cancel
Emily Blunt Recalls Her 'Horror Show' of a First Kiss

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Blunt did not have a great first kiss experience. The 38-year-old A Quiet Place star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (May 26). During her appearance, she spoke about celebrating birthdays, and one particularly memorable one from years ago. “I really remember was my 13th birthday...

Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt on Fame and Family

Emily Blunt may be one of the world’s biggest stars in the world, but her kids have idea. And she wants to keep it that way!. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, she said that Violet, 4, and Hazel, 7, whom she shares with John Krasinksi are “oblivious” to their fame.
Us Weekly

Emily Blunt and More Celebrity Parents Explain Their Kids’ Understanding of Their Fame

Finding out about fame! Emily Blunt, Justin Timberlake and more celebrity parents have revealed their kids’ thoughts on their careers. “It’s a strange thing to navigate, you know,” the actress told The Sunday Times in May 2021. “[My eldest daughter], Hazel, came home the other day and [my husband, John Krasinski, and I] were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’ … We’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it.”
Freed from lockdown alongside A Quiet Place Part II, harried mom Emily Blunt wins all the wine

The last time Emily Blunt was on Jimmy Kimmel Live was some 14 months ago, just before, as she put it on Wednesday’s return to the show, “the world shut down.” Reminiscing with Kimmel, the A Quiet Place Part II star also noted that, in retrospect, doing a sketch on that episode called “A Quiet Plane,” where she’s trapped in a tiny fuselage set with 30 people wetly shushing everyone, might not have been the best idea. (Kimmel joked that the British Blunt represented the birth of the English covid variant. Which she probably was not.)
A Quiet Place 2 star Emily Blunt says a third film could happen

A Quiet Place Part II star Emily Blunt has suggested that a third movie could definitely happen. The Evelyn Abbott actress caught up with Collider to discuss the possibilities of expanding the universe even further, with her husband/director/co-star John Krasinski having already thought up a catalogue of ideas. "He has...
IndieWire

Emily Blunt: Horror Performances Deserve Awards Love, Including ‘Quiet Place’ Star Millicent Simmonds

No one was more surprised by Emily Blunt’s 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award win than the actress herself. Blunt was in the running in two categories: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her charming turn in “Mary Poppins Returns” and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in husband John Krasinski’s smash hit “A Quiet Place.” She certainly wasn’t expecting to walk away with a statue for the horror film. It wasn’t just her category-mates, including Amy Adams, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz, but the expectation that awards bodies are resistant to heap praise on films often dismissed as “genre.”
Why Emily Blunt and John Krasinski nearly blew off 'A Quiet Place' sequel

Just before COVID hit hard last year, Emily Blunt was poised to have a huge summer. The star of "A Quiet Place Part II" was in the middle of promotion for the sequel to the blockbuster original when the film's director, her husband, John Krasinski, announced the postponement of the movie's release. It was March 12, 2020, just before the entire country shut down.
Emily Blunt Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Could Become a Trilogy

Emily Blunt has shared in a new interview that A Quite Place could possibly turn into a trilogy. Speaking to Collider, the actress confirmed that director and husband John Krasinski “has a whole arc of ideas that could work.” She continued, “I think he just wanted to see how people responded to [Part II] before he fully engaged his brain on a third one. But he has a couple of great ideas on it.” Blunt further reaffirmed that it was her idea to name the sequel Part II and that a trilogy franchise could be on the horizon. “Why not?” she responded to the question of A Quite Place being designed as a trilogy, adding, “I always said when we were approaching this one, I said you need to think of it not as a sequel but this is chapter two. This is just a continuation.”
Emily Blunt Really Performed That Opening Stunt in A Quiet Place 2

You often hear about actors hoping to get a taste of stunts in their projects, hoping to come outside of their comfort zone for something with a little risk. In the new film A Quiet Place Part II, the surviving characters of the horror flick are back to continue their pursuit of long-term survival, and one star received that chance – just not by choice necessarily. The film's opening scene involves an elaborate car sequence, with Emily Blunt's character driving in reverse to avoid a collision with an oncoming bus. The scene has a bus driving 4omph as Blunt's character avoids the accident and surrounding creatures – and that moment just became even more impressive.
' Audrina Shares A First Kiss With Sean

Heidi may have set up Audrina with Sean, but Spencer did his part to bring the possible couple together by inviting Rod Stewart's son to the crew's Hills getaway in San Diego. And in a sneak peek of tonight's New Beginnings episode, Audrina and Sean are getting candid (and flirty) by the campfire.
Emily Blunt had the best response to her daughter asking if she was famous

Just because Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have one of the most high-profile celeb relationships in Hollywood, doesn't mean their kids need to know about it, right?. As if we needed another reason to love them, Emily recently opened up about how she responded to her daughter asking if she was famous. I mean, can you actually imagine if Emily Blunt was your mum? I think I'd have questions too.