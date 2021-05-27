Li-ion Batteries Might Lose Their Leadership in Stationary Applications, Discusses IDTechEx
BOSTON, May 27, 2021 "We are looking at the solution, but most of the time we forget the problem." The energy scenario is changing as a result of years of green policies adopted by the major countries in the world. With energy storage playing a key role toward the integration of variable renewable energy (VRE) in the power grid, will Li-ion batteries keep dominating the stationary storage market?homenewshere.com