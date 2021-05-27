Li-ion Batteries Might Lose Their Leadership in Stationary Applications, Discusses IDTechEx

Maxwell Technologies has achieved a record for the mass production efficiency of a heterojunction solar cell of 25.05%, certified by ISFH. The HJT cell, with a total area of 274.3cm2 (M6 size), was produced with high-efficiency equipment and technology developed independently by Maxwell. The 25.05% conversion efficiency certification not only reflects the advanced level of research and development of the company’s laboratory, but also means that, driven by its mass production technology, the achievable yield efficiency of HJT cells has now passed the 25% landmark, which is a milestone for promoting their commercial application.