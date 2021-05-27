newsbreak-logo
Tavares surprisingly skates for Maple Leafs, still out indefinitely

By James O'Brien
NBC Sports
Cover picture for the articleNo, John Tavares won’t be available for the Maple Leafs as they aim to eliminate the Canadiens in Game 5 on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN). But it remains remarkable that Tavares already managed to skate one week after he was stretchered off and hospitalized following a Game 1 collision with Corey Perry.

