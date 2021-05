Steven Ruschmeier of Slidell, Louisiana had to figure out things to keep his mind occupied. It was early on day one of the Big Bass Splash on Toledo Bend that he weighed in his fish that weighed 9.87 pounds. That put him in first place for the tournament, but then it was all about seeing hundreds of fished weighed on over the next 2 1/2 days to see if his big bass would hold up.