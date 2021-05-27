newsbreak-logo
Bottas's wheel is finally freed

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbDXL_0aDfN2Rr00
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 23, 2021 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during the race REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Mercedes have finally stopped the clock on Valtteri Bottas's Monaco Grand Prix tyre change after removing a stuck wheel from his car two days after it forced his retirement.

The Formula One champions posted a video on Thursday of a crouching mechanic freeing up the front right wheel with special equipment at the factory on Tuesday morning.

"The job's done. Onwards and upwards from here," Mercedes added on Twitter. "All eyes on Baku to come back smarter and stronger."

It normally takes about a second and a half to remove a nut, change a wheel and put a new nut on.

"The margin for error is very small and if just the slightest problem happens, it slows the stop down or potentially, in an absolute disastrous case, this happens," head of strategy James Vowles said in a debrief.

Reuters

Reuters

