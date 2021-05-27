newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laclede County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laclede, Phelps, Pulaski, Texas, Wright by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Laclede; Phelps; Pulaski; Texas; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wright County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southern Pulaski County in central Missouri Texas County in south central Missouri Southwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Richland to 14 miles southwest of Fort Leonard Wood to 7 miles west of Hartville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Waynesville St. Robert... Licking Houston... Dawson Hartville... Raymondville Edgar Springs... Huggins Plato... Competition Manes... Beulah Lynchburg... Falcon Success... Eunice Laquey... Yukon This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 143 and 155. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
City
Hartville, MO
City
Springfield, MO
County
Texas County, MO
City
Fort Leonard Wood, MO
City
Waynesville, MO
County
Pulaski County, MO
State
Texas State
City
Laclede, MO
County
Phelps County, MO
City
Richland, MO
County
Wright County, MO
City
Raymondville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#Texas Flooding#Southwest Houston#Weather Houston#Phelps#Falcon Success#Yukon#Northern Wright County#Pulaski#Southern#Torrential Rainfall#Flash Flooding#Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Licking Houston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Dent County, MOweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Howell, Maries, Miller, Oregon, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 04:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Howell; Maries; Miller; Oregon; Phelps; Pulaski; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Howell, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon, Miller, Texas, Dent and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Webster County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, STONE, NORTHERN TANEY, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES Flood levels outside of the main stem of the James River basin are receding and are no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Greenwood Road at The Pomme de Terre Headwaters, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Greenwood Road 5 miles west of Marshfield, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Ozark; Taney; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1130 AM CDT Sunday. * At 526 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Sparta, Wasola, Rome, Squires, Goodhope, Brownbranch and Dogwood. This includes the following low water crossings Route FF at Hunter Creek east of Ava, Route W at Caney Creek just east of Brownbranch, Route Y at Cowskin Creek 3 miles west of Ava, Route FF at Turkey Creek east of Ava, Route U at Bryant Creek northwest of Brushyknob and Highway 76 at Beaver Creek southwest of Bradleyville.
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Webster; Wright SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND WRIGHT COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM CDT At 444 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Diggins, or 14 miles south of Marshfield, moving east at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mountain Grove... Seymour Mansfield... Fordland Dawson... Norwood Hartville... Duncan Diggins... Graff Dogwood... Odin
Pulaski County, MORolla Daily News

Commission approves Interstate roadway repair contracts in Phelps, Pulaski counties

Three one-year interstate repair contracts covering several mid-Missouri counties have been approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission during its meeting Wednesday. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) awarded a contract for asphalt pavement repairs in various locations as needed on Interstate 44, between the Dallas County/Laclede County...