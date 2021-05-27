Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laclede, Phelps, Pulaski, Texas, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Laclede; Phelps; Pulaski; Texas; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wright County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southern Pulaski County in central Missouri Texas County in south central Missouri Southwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Richland to 14 miles southwest of Fort Leonard Wood to 7 miles west of Hartville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Waynesville St. Robert... Licking Houston... Dawson Hartville... Raymondville Edgar Springs... Huggins Plato... Competition Manes... Beulah Lynchburg... Falcon Success... Eunice Laquey... Yukon This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 143 and 155. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov