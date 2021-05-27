Website allows users to listen to thousands of radio stations around the world
When I spent a few days in Ubud, Bali’s cultural-tourism capital, gamelan music was rarely out of earshot. The intricate percussive music — the principal thing that drew me to the island — clanged from shops, restaurants and abundant open-air performance spaces. I expected to experience that ubiquity again when I returned recently, some 20 years later. Instead, as I glided over the Indonesian archipelago, I heard thumping EDM, treacly pop and whole foundries of shrieking heavy metal.www.washingtonpost.com