Ottawa County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTTAWA COUNTY At 118 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles south of Fairland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fairland... Wyandotte Ottawa... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 298 and 305. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
