newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTTAWA COUNTY At 118 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles south of Fairland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fairland... Wyandotte Ottawa... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 298 and 305. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Fairland, OK
County
Ottawa County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Twin Bridges#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Tornado Watch#Wyandotte Ottawa#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Northeastern Oklahoma#Expect Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#Trees#Impact#Vehicles#Siding#Mile Markers#Ottawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden blasts Texas voting bill: 'An assault on democracy'

President Biden on Saturday blasted a new bill being considered in Texas that would restrict voting in The Lone Star State, panning it as “un-American.”. “Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote. It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year—and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans,” Biden said in a statement.
MinoritiesCNN

The Second Amendment is not about guns -- it's about anti-Blackness, a new book argues

(CNN) — One of Charlton Heston's greatest performances came not in a Hollywood film but on a convention stage where he electrified a crowd of gun-rights enthusiasts. Heston was president of the National Rifle Association in May 2000 when he spoke at the group's national gathering in Charlotte. The actor described gun owners as patriots and said owning a gun was "something that gives the most common man the most uncommon of freedoms."