newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City puts residents on secret 'difficult list'

By CNN.com
wnewsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM COAST, Fla. – The city of Palm Coast is defending what it calls a list of “difficult people.”. The list was created by city employees, accusing people of various stunts like threatening or harassing city workers or even throwing things at them. [TRENDING: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Fla.;...

wnewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Difficult People#Stunts#Man City#Black Hawk#City Employees#City Workers#Palm Coast#Fla#Supermoon Eclipse#Survivors#Things#Drive#Palm Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Palm Coast, FLnewsverses.com

Metropolis places residents on secret ‘tough listing’

PALM COAST, Fla. – Town of Palm Coast is defending what it calls a listing of “tough individuals.”. The listing was created by metropolis workers, accusing individuals of assorted stunts like threatening or harassing metropolis staff and even throwing issues at them. [TRENDING: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Fla.; no...
Iowa Falls, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

City officials struggle to reach residents with information, announcements

How did you find this story? Was it on the Times Citizen website? Or did you stumble across it on Facebook? Maybe you’re reading it in print. Local public officials are interested in learning where residents find information so they can more effectively reach them with announcements, reminders and invitations to participate in public forums.
Long Beach, CAbeachcomber.news

Residents Battle City Hall Over Cellular Units

In recent weeks, KTLA-TV and KFI radio both reported that City Hall contends federal laws and FCC rules leave the city unable to stop a telecommunications firm from using a city utility pole to install multiple cellular antennas that will beam high frequency signals within feet of a home in the 4300 block of Clark Ave.
Tacoma, WAq13fox.com

City of Tacoma to make changes in police department operations following difficult year

TACOMA, Wash. - The City of Tacoma is making big changes to its police department following months of research. The city has faced a difficult year with community and police relations. Several incidents involved the Tacoma Police Department, such as the death of Manuel Ellis and an officer driving through a crowd, garnered high-profile attention and creating tensions with the city.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Gelbman: Will put residents first

In the last few weeks, I was asked about my previous tenure on Council and how will it be different than a future one. I served on the Council between 2015 and 2017. When I ran for Council, I promised to fight an Eminent Domain action that started before I was elected, and I did so once I was in office. I also promised to be the resident’s advocate. And I was.
PoliticsTimmins Daily Press

City provides update on list of municipal fines

A $3 tipping fee might not seem like such a financial hardship now that the potential fine local residents are facing if they are caught illegally dumping their trash on City of Timmins property has been set at $1,000. City council approved the move during Tuesday’s meeting, officially updating Bylaw...
Politicskkoj.com

Jackson City Council Wish List

Wayne Walter, Mayor of the City of Jackson, asked the new council members to create a wish list. The council members did just that and at the top of the list was a Community Center. City Administrator Matt Skaret says the city doesn't have many options for large scale spaces.
Newport News, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

City Distributing Free Masks Designed by Residents

Last week, Governor Northam lifted Virginia’s universal mask mandate, stating that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. However, individual businesses and organizations may require them at their discretion. Those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times. If you’re looking for a fun, vibrant mask to wear when it’s required or to make you feel comfortable, Newport News is here to help! We are distributing free face masks at three sites in the city. Visit any of the following locations to pick up your favorite designs. Newport News Visitor Center (in Newport News Park): 13560 Jefferson Ave.Newport News Tourism Development Office: 702 Town Center Dr.Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center: 550 30th St. The masks were designed by Newport News residents as part of a city-wide design challenge. The city received over 160 entries that showcased the creativity and talents of Newport News residents. The following are the winning entries in each category: Budding Artists: 12 years and underTanner Marshall (“I’m smiling” panda)Maliyah Johnson (pink hearts)Kaitlynn MacIntosh (“I love Newport News”)Young Adult: 12-18Albert Hale (colorful designs)Adult: 18 and aboveMichele Morse-Buszard (“Mask up to rise up”) After you get your masks, be sure to tag #maskupnn in photos of you wearing them!
Politicsedmondok.com

City Seeks Resident Input for the Future of East Edmond

The City of Edmond has several upcoming opportunities for residents to provide feedback for the East Edmond 2050 Plan. The plan, which will assess potential development patterns in the eastern part of the City (including the I-35 Corridor), is an important action item in the city’s comprehensive land use plan, Edmond Plan 2018.
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

City officials put hoops up back in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--This week, Springfield officials began putting public basketball hoops back up in the city. This news comes after growing calls from the community. Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation in the city, Patrick Sullivan said hoops were a safety issue while Springfield was in the red zone...
Politicsthunderboltradio.com

Union City Resident Looking for Solutions to Water Issues

A Union City resident addressed Council members again on an issue of flood water at his Sherwood Drive home. Buster Capps, of 1306 Sherwood Drive, informed the board that he was still seeking a solution to rising waters caused during heavy rains. During the lengthy discussion, Councilman Randy Barnes told...
Harrisburg, PAlocal21news.com

Changes residents want to see in Harrisburg City

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The democratic primary for the Harrisburg Mayoral Race is one to watch. There are five worthy candidates all focused on improving the city. As the city of Harrisburg embarks on a new chapter, community leaders agree “leveraging resources building relationships and working collaboratively towards common goals” will be critical, said David Black, President & CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC.