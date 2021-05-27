‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Star Skye Townsend Is Funny And Focused

In this exclusive interview, we chatted with the ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ comic talk about the early days of her career, what it takes to make it as a comedian and more. Representation in television is best when paired with authenticity. HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show is also real as it gets. One of the new faces of the recently-debuted second season is Skye Townsend, a young comedian who plays 25 radically different characters across six episodes.