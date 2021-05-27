Virtual forum to tackle local opioid crisis, weigh in on Portugal’s drug approach
FALMOUTH – After a year of increased opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts, first responders, healthcare workers, policy makers, law enforcement, researchers and other community shareholders will come together June 5 in a virtual “Falmouth Forum on Opioids and Overdose” to discuss and educate the public about innovative approaches to help ameliorate the effects of this crisis and related policies.www.heraldnews.com