Virtual forum to tackle local opioid crisis, weigh in on Portugal’s drug approach

Herald News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH – After a year of increased opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts, first responders, healthcare workers, policy makers, law enforcement, researchers and other community shareholders will come together June 5 in a virtual “Falmouth Forum on Opioids and Overdose” to discuss and educate the public about innovative approaches to help ameliorate the effects of this crisis and related policies.

