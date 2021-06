Belmont is on its way to getting a community path, possibly by 2025. The path is a two-mile segment of the Mass Central Rail Trail which will fill the gap between Waltham and Cambridge and include a lighted tunnel under the railroad bridge at Alexander Avenue. On June 7, Town Meeting voted 200 to 50 to approve $200,000 of Community Preservation Act funds for preparation of right of way acquisition, a necessary step in the design process required by Mass DOT to be eligible for its Transportation Improvement Funding which would pay for the construction of the path, estimated to cost $20 million.