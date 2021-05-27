Anti-racism campaigns change 'nothing' – Rudiger

Chelsea beat Real Madrid convincingly to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League final, but first it has to face the same opponents in a crucial Premier League clash that could be seen as a dress rehearsal of sorts. The Blues were more than convincing in their victory against Real Madrid, creating seven big chances in that match. They have had problems creating good chances under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel, but recent matches indicate they might be overcoming that problem. Chelsea has already beat City this season, and while it should not make the Blues arrogant, it should give them confidence. Chelsea has already lost and won to City this season, so they know they have both performances in them. It will be Tuchel’s job to make sure the right sides comes out onto the pitch at The Etihad.