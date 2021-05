A Colorado bus driver has been let go after video footage emerged of him slapping a little girl who refused to wear a mask. Bertram Jaquez drove a bus full of kids in Fremont County, where a 10-year old girl rejected requests to put a mask on., prompting an argument with other children on the bus. The incident was recorded on the bus’ security cameras. In light of being let go after the incident, he confessed he had hit the child “out of reaction”. The local school board released a statement about their decision to remove Mr Jaquez from...