Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweet Valley, PA

Membes of Dairy Court visit Sweet Valley Church of Christ Festival

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWkNf_0aDfM1SV00 Members of the Luzerne County Dairy Court want to thank the Sweet Valley Church of Christ for welcoming them to a recent festival, where they shared information about the importance of at least three servings of dairy every day. Festival-goers had the chance to enjoy some of their servings of dairy with free ice cream floats, macaroni and cheese, and in the cream pie eating contest. If you would like to learn more about the dairy court, please contact them through their facebook page Luzerne County Dairy Princess Promotions Team. Shown are Luzerne County Dairy Maid Juliet Price, Dairy Princess Toni Traver, and Alternate Princess Ally Steltz.
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Society
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Sweet Valley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Cream Pie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Facebook
Related
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Schoenbrunn church to host strawberry festival on Saturday

NEW PHILADELPHIA Schoenbrunn Community Moravian Church will be hosting a strawberry festival from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday at the church, located at 2200 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia. Cost is $8 per meal, which includes choice of sandwich — sloppy joe, coney/hot dog, or...
Monessen, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Food truck festival will aid Mon Valley Paws

Mon Valley residents can help their four-legged friends and sample a variety of food and drinks at the first-ever Mon Valley Paws Food Truck Festival. The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Monessen’s City Park walking track. Proceeds will help Mon Valley Paws, a local nonprofit group that provides assistance to people and nonprofit organizations who specialize in health care and the rescue of animals.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Churches, community provide sweet treats to staff, students at Troutman Elementary

Members of the Troutman community provided Troutman Elementary School with free fresh school-baked cookies. The cookies were delivered to all students and staff each Friday during the last eight weeks of school. The smiles tell the story of the amazing support from the community. “Our school feels the love and...
ReligionFredericksburg Standard

Church of Christ summer speakers set

Scott Knudsen will speak as a part of the 11-week Wednesday Night Summer Speakers Series hosted by the Church of Christ, beginning tonight, Wednesday, June 9. Sessions will be held from 7-8 p.m. in the church auditorium, at 507 N. Llano St. Knudsen is the Cowboy Entrepreneur, host for several...
WTOV 9

Steubenville church putting finishing touches on annual Juneteenth festival

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With Juneteenth about a week away, various local organizations are finding ways to honor the importance of the day. Members of the Second Baptist Church in Steubenville came together for a planning meeting focused on their upcoming Juneteenth festival. The Juneteenth committee met to put the finishing...
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Christ Church Welcomes New Rector

Christ Episcopal Church, located at 50 South St. in the Village of Warwick, welcomed its thirtieth Rector, the Reverend Amber Carswell, on June 1. A 2014 graduate of Virginia Theological Seminary, Rev. Carswell comes to Warwick from Calvary Episcopal Church in Memphis, TN, where she was Associate Rector of Formation. Prior to that, she served as Canon and Director of Program at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock, AR.
Bedford, MAWicked Local

First Church Bedford to host 70th Strawberry Festival

Bedford’s First Congregational Church, 25 Great Road, will celebrate summer with its 70th Strawberry Festival to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17. This popular outdoor event will feature strawberry shortcakes on sale, rain or shine. Enjoy fresh strawberries, old fashioned biscuits and Bedford Farms vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Hot fudge sundaes will also be available. Prices range from $5 to $7, with discounts for military, first responders, health care workers, and teachers.
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

First Lady & Dr. Fauci Visit Harlem Church Vaccination Site

Harlem, NY (77WABC / AP) — The First Lady of the United States and the President’s Chief Medical Advisor were welcomed at one of Harlem’s most iconic churches on Sunday afternoon. First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci visited the vaccination clinic that’s set up at Abyssinian Baptist Church on 138th Street Sunday afternoon.
Posted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival Plans Underway

Did you know that the Hudson Valley has its very own Jazz Festival? It’s true, and it’s in its 12th year. Up until recently, it was known as the Warwick Jazz Festival, but it’s grown, and now it’s the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival. It’s got a nice ring to it, don’t you agree?
Religionchristcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral

Sunday, June 6, 2:00 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral and St. Anslem's Episcopal Church. The Joint Steering Committees of Walking Together are hosting an open but guided conversation with one host from St. Anselm's and one from Christ Church Cathedral for a "Virtual Get-to-Know-You." It is a meet and greet, with an exchange of histories and future plans as partners in Walking Together.
Rosenberg, TXFort Bend Herald

St. John's United Church of Christ

St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 1513 West Street at Avenue M in Rosenberg (281-342-5159; http://www.stjohnsunitedchurchofchrist.org) will hold worship services on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in the sanctuary and via Zoom with the Rev. Felix Carrion delivering the morning message entitled, “The Kingdom of God”. For more information...
Aberdeen, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Aberdeen Church of Christ hosting drive-in movie

ABERDEEN – The public is invited to a free screening of “Hook” June 11 at the Aberdeen Church of Christ. It will start close to 8 p.m., according to Pastor Jonathan Hagar. The church began its community movie nights last year, and the next one is scheduled for July 10.
Religionchvnradio.com

Springs Church ticketed, summoned to court for college graduation

The province is sharing an update on several Public Health Order enforcement efforts, including the arrest of Maxime Bernier, and a local church's college that faced controversy in May for holding an unmasked graduation. The latest COVID-19 enforcement update highlighting last week's enforcement efforts, showing there were more tickets and...
Berks County, PAbctv.org

First United Church of Christ Mission Fund Awards $40,245 in Grants

The mission of the former First United Church of Christ in Reading continues. A charitable fund that the church established before closing has awarded nine grants totaling $40,245. The First United Church of Christ Mission Fund of Berks County Community Foundation recently released its fourth annual round of grants. The...
Sherburne, NYEvening Sun

Sherburne United Church Of Christ Awarded 'Vital Worship Grant'

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne United Church of Christ announced it has been awarded one of 25 Vital Worship Grant projects to Worshiping Communities for 2021-2022 as part of the Vital Worship Grants Program from The Calvin Institute of Christian Worship out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. These projects have a variety...
Carthage, TXpanolawatchman.com

First Baptist Church hosts fourth annual Piney Woods Church Orchestra Festival

The fourth annual Piney Woods Church Orchestra Festival was held Sunday, June 6, at the First Baptist Church of Carthage. Representing nine east Texas churches, a total of 47 instrumentalists participated. Local churches represented were First Baptist Church of Carthage, First United Methodist Church of Carthage, Southside Baptist Church, and St. William of Vercelli Catholic Church.