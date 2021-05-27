DTE Foundation awards $25,000 to support pandemic relief in India

Pictured: the DTE Energy Asian Middle-Eastern American employee resource group celebrating Diwali, pre-COVID. COVID-19 has dominated the headlines, and impacted our lives, and livelihoods, for more than a year. Recently, we’ve witnessed the relentless second wave of COVID-19 in India – a place that is near and dear to many of our employees – and members of our communities. As of May 19, there have been at least 25,772,400 COVID-19 cases, with numbers predicted to rise.