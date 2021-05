No new cases of COVID-19 in Chaves County were reported in Tuesday’s daily update from the New Mexico Department of Health. A total of 186 cases in 19 counties and one correctional facility were announced in Tuesday’s update. The most cases, 78, were reported at the Torrance County Detention Facility. Bernalillo County had 31 new cases, Sandoval County had 10 and San Juan County had 16. The remaining counties had 10 or fewer cases.