Fields Closed Today: Walnut Ridge Softball, Both Whittier Baseball Fields and McCurdy Field, 5-27-21
What CITY SPORTS FIELDS CLOSED means – All City leased fields, including City school fields, are closed for the time frame indicated. No one is to use the fields when closed. If it is found that a permitted league is using a closed field, the potential to be fined and/or loss of usage for the season is probable. If an unpermitted user is found to be using a closed field, a warning and/or Citation will be issued.www.cityoffrederickmd.gov