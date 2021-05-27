Cancel
Fields Closed Today: Walnut Ridge Softball, Both Whittier Baseball Fields and McCurdy Field, 5-27-21

cityoffrederickmd.gov
 13 days ago

What CITY SPORTS FIELDS CLOSED means – All City leased fields, including City school fields, are closed for the time frame indicated. No one is to use the fields when closed. If it is found that a permitted league is using a closed field, the potential to be fined and/or loss of usage for the season is probable. If an unpermitted user is found to be using a closed field, a warning and/or Citation will be issued.

www.cityoffrederickmd.gov
Softball
Sports
Denison, IAdbrnews.com

Leinen two-hits A.L. in Monarch victory on softball field

The Denison-Schleswig varsity softball team put together 12 hits on Wednesday night, as the Monarchs picked up their first win of the season with a 10-3 nonconference triumph over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Denison. The win moved D-S to 1-2 overall on the year. Kevin Dau’s D-S club scored...
Evergreen Park, ILbeverlyreview.net

EP unveils new softball, baseball fields

For the last two months, Emily Manso and her Evergreen Park (EP) teammates had practiced on the new turf softball field installed on the school’s campus. Just north of the field, the Mustangs baseball team did the same. Construction continued on the impressive new facility, meaning EP could not play...
Scott County, IAnorthscottpress.com

Architects hired for new ag center, softball field

North Scott schools are moving ahead on a community college partnership for a new agriculture building, and a new softball complex. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into...
Baseballeastcentraliowanews.com

Play ball: Softball, baseball teams take the field

Mount Vernon’s bats picked up pretty much right where it left off as the 2020 state qualifier crushed Vinton-Shellsburg in a doubleheader Monday, May 24. The team scored 5 runs in the fifth inning en route to a 12-0 win in the opener. The Mustangs closed out the nightcap with another 5-run inning for a 16-3 seven inning victory.
Whitehall, MIshorelinemedia.net

Whitehall baseball falls to Fruitport at Marsh Field

MUSKEGON — Whitehall took its turn at Marsh Field last Friday, falling to Fruitport in a single game, 5-1. The Vikings scored their only run in the top of the first inning, but were shut down from there as Trojan pitcher Mayson Whitlow fired a one-hit complete game and struck out 13 while walking three. Connor Young got Whitehall's lone hit.
Coon Rapids, IAdbrnews.com

BV girls suffer league on softball field to Crusaders

Boyer Valley collected nine hits on Wednesday night, but the Lady Bulldogs lost a 7-2 varsity softball decision to Coon Rapids-Bayard at Coon Rapids. The setback dropped BV to 0-2 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall. BV scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning...
Sportshumboldtsports.com

Corsairs close out ‘amazing’ season in track and field

The College of the Redwoods track and field team wrapped up a successful spring season at the Golden Valley Conference championships last week, once again setting several PRs. “This meet was the continuation of a season that was amazing,” head coach Reed Elmore said. “I have never had a season with so much improvement.”
SportsDaily Item

Field conditions move games to today

For the second time, District 4 postponed the softball semifinals, this time due to field conditions after the weekend-long rainfall left Elm Park unplayable on Monday. The semifinals will be moved to today, while the district finals have been moved to Thursday. The Class 4A semifinal will kickoff play today...
Sportschatsports.com

No. 5/5 Track and Field opens NCAA West Preliminary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5/5 Texas Track and Field program opened the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Wednesday, with three Longhorns clinching their spot in the NCAA Outdoor Championship field next month. Steffin McCarter and O'Brien Wasome were the first Longhorns to punch their tickets to Eugene, Ore....
Stephenville, TXyourstephenvilletx.com

Turf renovations for Tarleton baseball, softball fields officially under way

STEPHENVILLE – Artificial turf is coming to the Cecil Ballow Baseball and Tarleton Softball Complexes this summer. The ground has been broken on the south side of the Tarleton State University campus for new synthetic turf, fence and lighting for the Texan Baseball and Softball programs. The projects are expected to be complete before next spring.
East Texas, PAKLTV

Field set for 2021 UIL State softball tournament

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - The field is set for the 2021 UIL State Softball tournament June 1-5 at the University of Texas in Austin. Five East Texas communities will be represented: Hallsville (5A), Bullard (4A), Rains (3A), Diboll (3A) and West Sabine (2A). For those that cannot make the trip...
Baseballbrownsvillepress.com

2014-2015 HHS Baseball alumni return to the field

Share The graduating seniors of the Haywood baseball team welcomed back 15 alumni for their annual alumni scrimmage. Among those […]. To access this post please login to your account. If you haven't already done so, you can subscribe now to access the Brownsville Press.
Sportssthelensoregon.gov

Kaster Road Softball Fields

Kaster Road Softball Fields are located off of Kaster Road. These 3 softball fields are open to the public as park areas for our community to enjoy. These fields may be reserved through the Parks and Recreation Department for organized play.
Sportsmax983.net

New Scoreboards for John Glenn Football, Softball, and Baseball Fields

The John Glenn School Board reviewed bids last week for new scoreboards for the high school football, softball and baseball fields. Superintendent Christopher Winchell said the board has been working on the school’s master facilities plan which includes these new items. “Part of the master facilities plan is to tend...
High Schoolvineyardgazette.com

Pomp and Circumstance: Vineyarders Take to Baseball Field for Graduation

For the second year in a row the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School graduation had to be moved from its traditional home at the Tabernacle, this year to the Sharks baseball field. When the graduating class processed onto the infield, families clapped, cheered and rang cowbells, nearly drowning out Pomp and Circumstance.