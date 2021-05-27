newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

$731.1M Powerball jackpot ticket claimed

By CNN.com
wnewsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over. The largest prize in the Maryland Lottery’s history has finally been claimed.Excitement spread across the nation in January when the Powerball jackpot climbed to $731.1 million. On Jan. 20, one winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, a small town in Western Maryland.Anonymous winners, who nicknamed themselves “The Power Pack,” claimed the prize, choosing the $546.8 million lump sum cash option (approximately $366.6 million after federal and state taxes).The winner who purchased the.

wnewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Ticket#Powerball Winners#Maryland Lottery#Powerball Lottery#Coney Market#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Powerball
Related
Lotterymynewsla.com

No Tickets Sold With All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $218 million. One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold in Michigan and North Carolina....
LotteryWESH

$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold

Video above: What you should do after winning the lottery. A winning jackpot ticket worth an estimated $515 million was sold in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions announced in a statement following Friday's drawing. The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 as the Mega Ball. The jackpot won in Pennsylvania is the...
Lotterythecoastlandtimes.com

Powerball ticket purchased online wins $2 million prize

Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced a $2 million prize for someone who bought a ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. The lucky $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 3-19-27-37-40, to win $1...
Lotteryweyburnreview.com

2 Ontario tickets split $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — Two ticket holders in Ontario will share the nearly $9 million dollar jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw. Each winning ticket is worth just over $4.43 million. Meanwhile, a lottery player from the Prairies won the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize. The jackpot for the next Lotto...
Lotteryarcamax.com

Woman wins $2M after buying ticket for wrong Powerball drawing

(UPI) A North Carolina woman missed a time cutoff by a single minute and accidentally bought a lottery ticket for the wrong drawing -- and won $2 million. Elizabeth Johnson of Lucama told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she tried to buy a ticket for the May 19 Powerball drawing online, but she missed the 9:57 p.m. cutoff time by one minute and had mistakenly bought a ticket for Saturday's drawing instead.
LotteryPosted by
MIX 94.9

Huge Mega Millions Jackpot Up For Grabs Tuesday

One of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in the game's history is up for grabs on Tuesday night. The lotto has a projected jackpot of $468 million, which is the ninth largest in Mega Millions history. The prize, which amounts to $316.2 million with the cash option, is just the...
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Berks County store sells Powerball ticket worth $100,000

A Blandon convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 on Wednesday, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Thursday. The ticket was sold at Turkey Hill Minute Market, 329 Main St., and included the Power Play option. It matched four of the five white balls drawn, 11-13-55-56-69, and the red Powerball 4.
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

Anonymous group of winners claims Coney Powerball prize

The Cumberland Times News reports that the great mystery of Coney Market's multi-million Powerball winner has finally been solved, but the general public will still never know who claimed the largest prize in Maryland Lottery history. A group of anonymous winners, calling themselves simply "The Power Pack" have reportedly claimed...
Michigan StatePosted by
WBCT B-93

Winning $1 Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold In Michigan

One Michigan resident became a million dollars richer overnight after the Powerball numbers were announced yesterday (May 19). Although there was no winner of the $202 million Powerball jackpot drawing, a Michigan player is taking home a big prize. A winning ticket that matched all five white numbers was purchased...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

$1.3 million progressive jackpot lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia

A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $1,361,339 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Extreme Green game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 19. Sunoco, 630 Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Extreme Green is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $200,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.