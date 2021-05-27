$731.1M Powerball jackpot ticket claimed

The wait is over. The largest prize in the Maryland Lottery’s history has finally been claimed.Excitement spread across the nation in January when the Powerball jackpot climbed to $731.1 million. On Jan. 20, one winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, a small town in Western Maryland.Anonymous winners, who nicknamed themselves “The Power Pack,” claimed the prize, choosing the $546.8 million lump sum cash option (approximately $366.6 million after federal and state taxes).The winner who purchased the.