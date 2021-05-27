Committee unanimously passes Sen. Vitelli bill to help more Mainers access tax assistance
AUGUSTA — On Thursday, the Legislature’s Taxation Committee voted in favor of a bill from Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, to help more Mainers get the most out of their tax return by providing support to CA$H Maine. LD 1651, “An Act To Support Working Families through Outreach and Education about Tax Credits for Persons of Low Income,” received a unanimous, bipartisan vote of 8-0 with five members absent.www.mainesenate.org