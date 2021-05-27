newsbreak-logo
James Harlan DAR chapter honors five seniors

By Dee Ann Lantz, Fairfield Middle School
southeastiowaunion.com
 3 days ago

The James Harlan Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recognized five Henry County seniors with the “Good Citizen” award at their respective senior awards assembly. DAR stresses the qualities of good citizenship, service, and dependability to their school, community and nation. Following are the honored students, parents and their chosen college.

