James Harlan DAR chapter honors five seniors

The DAR Good Citizens program is a way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education. The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must exhibit the following qualities: dependability, service, leadership, patriotism. This year Old Goshen Trail Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution chose the one room school at the Jefferson County Historical Society as the setting to honor: Chase Cariens, Mt. Vernon Township High School; Ella Zahm, Waltonville Community High School; Jaxson Lee Youngblood, Wayne City High School; Gavin Conner Johnson, Webber Township High School; and Macy Erin Williams, Woodlawn High School. The Chapter DAR Good Citizens Chair Barb Shurtz has been coordinating the program for six years. For more information about DAR activities, the Old Goshen Trail Chapter can be contacted via OGTNSDAR@gmail.com.