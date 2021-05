Low-income, elderly, and disabled Toledoans with past-due water bills can apply for a debt-forgiveness program through the city beginning Aug. 1. Toledo City Council unanimously approved the new program Tuesday as city utility officials prepare to lift the water shut-off moratorium that was put in place last year to prevent residents from losing water service during the coronavirus pandemic. City leaders said they hope this program will help residents avoid the risk of water shut-offs by giving them the opportunity to erase their water arrears so they can reestablish manageable monthly payments.