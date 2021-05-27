Downtown Covington Bakery Announces Closure

A downtown Covington bakery that opened a storefront on West Seventh Street/Pike Street in December announced Thursday that it is closing its doors. "It’s with a heavy heart that we share this post, but a heart heavy with gratitude & love," Rose & Mary Bakery posted on its Facebook page, "after a lot of careful thought, we’ve made the decision here at Rose&Mary to shut down shop after three wonderful years in business. Three busy, beautiful years in business."