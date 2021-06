On Friday night Shelby Collier and Isaac Gibbs secured spots in the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field meet. Pirate Senior Shelby Collier continued her great season in the Girls Pole Vault as she finished second clearing a height of 10’8″. The 10″8″ is a new personal best for Collier and a new school record. The old school record was 10’6″ set by Collier earlier this season. The winner of Tiffin Regional Girls Pole Vault is Kenna Stimmel of Margaretta clearing 12’0″(Stimmel is the defending State Champions and holder of the State Division III record). Collier will enter the State Meet as the 4th seed.