Buccaneers: Inside linebacker emerging as preeminent position group

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said he was still learning how to call HC Bruce Arians‘ system midway through the 2020 season. “Midway through the year, I was still trying to figure out how to call the plays,” Brady said, via HODINKEE Radio. “I just read [the plays] off my wristband and tried to visualize what was going to happen. It’s like learning a completely new language. You’ve spoken English for 20 years and someone goes, ‘Hey man, let’s speak some Spanish.’ And you are like, ‘Huh? That makes no sense to my brain.’”