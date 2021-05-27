Buccaneers: Inside linebacker emerging as preeminent position group
The Buccaneers have plenty of talented position groups, and inside linebacker may take the prize as the best unit. When one thinks of the best positions for the Buccaneers, the first is usually wide receiver. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown rounding out the starters, it’s easy to get caught up in the star power, but there is a case to make that a different position is the biggest strength in Tampa.thepewterplank.com