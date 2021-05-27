Resolving Payment Issues, Difference Between Public and Private Projects

As a consultant I am often asked “What should I do?” and the client of the moment always gets upset when I refuse to answer. I am an expert on some very specific things. But decision making for a company is a very different thing. There are many factors in a major decision that I know nothing about. I generally do not know my client’s finances intimately; I almost never know their sales and sales projections. And then there is the fact that I do not appear on the company org chart at all – I have no formal authority to make a decision. As an expert my job is to educate and advise, not decide.