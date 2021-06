In its first campaign with its newly appointed agency McCann New York, 3M introduces us to a father and daughter who respectively provide unique perspectives on the pandemic--one from the supply line, the other from the front line. This spot is told from the POV of the dad, Chris DeColli. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Chris volunteered to be 3M’s point person coordinating with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). His mission has been simple and endlessly complicated at once: help direct millions of respirators and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline workers.