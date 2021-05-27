Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

2020-21 Top 14 – Stade Francais vs Lyon Preview & Prediction

By Adam Evans
thestatszone.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat television channel is Stade Francais vs Lyon on? This match will not be televised live in the UK. Stade Francais have quietly gone about a four-match winning streak and now face a mad scramble for one of the six play-off places available to, realistically, nine teams capable of securing them. Visiting Lyon are essentially the last in line of those teams, with Montpellier 10 points below them in 10th looking unlikely to catch up. This looks set to settle things in terms of Lyon’s chances, at least, with this away game at Stade Francais. Lyon have won their last four matches at home but their last three on the road across all competitions and were this fixture the other way around it could be a vastly different outcome. However, Stade Francais are in flying form and have scored at least 30 points in each of their last four wins so take the hosts to win and over 40 points in the match.

www.thestatszone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top 14#Uk#Montpellier#Top Line#Lyon Preview Prediction#Home#Uk#Face#Television#Flying#Things#Francais Vs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccersemoball.com

Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win WCL final for 1st time

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) -- Barcelona's slow start two years ago doomed its European dream so this time it came out firing against Chelsea, scoring after just 32 seconds en route to a 4-0 victory and its first Women's Champions League title on Sunday. In a ruthless offensive display, Barcelona's attackers...
SoccerCharlotteObserver.com

French title race goes to last day as PSG wins, Lille draws

Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day, as Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday for a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend, with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers. PSG coasted after Reims...
UEFASoccerAmerica.com

UEFA Women's Champions League: Barcelona takes first (big) step in new era of domination

Can any team top what Lyon did in winning five straight UEFA Women's Champions League titles until being ousted in this year's quarterfinals by French rival Paris St. Germain?. Barcelona showed there's more to European women's soccer than OL with a stunning 4-0 win over Chelsea in Sunday's UEFA Women's Champions League final. All four goals came in the first 36 minutes, reversing what happened to Barca two years ago when it lost to Lyon, 4-0, in the final, conceding all four goals in the first 30 minutes.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool) The two-time African Footballer of the Year fired in a brilliant finish off the inside of the post to get Liverpool level as the Reds kept their chances of a top-four finish in their own hands. SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham) Benrahma grabbed his first Premier League goal...
SportsThe Guardian

The final day of the Ligue 1 season will be the most exciting in years

While the penultimate round of fixtures in Ligue 1 lacked the drama of Alisson’s 95th-minute header for Liverpool, the French top flight once again produced a brilliant weekend of football. Marseille did provide a last-minute winner, with Arkadiusz Milik completing a hat-trick in the 95th minute against Angers to keep his club in pole position for fifth place and, now that PSG and Monaco have reached the Coupe de France final, a spot in the Europa League. However, the brilliance of the games on Sunday night was not in the immediate drama, but rather the way that they set up the final day of the season perfectly. Teams up and down the division ensured that they go into next weekend with their destinies still to be decided.
Soccerisoccerng.com

Depay edges closer to free Barcelona transfer from Lyon

Memphis Depay could see his long protracted move to Barcelona finally completed this summer according to reports. The Lyon winger has been a target. Memphis Depay could see his long protracted move to Barcelona finally completed this summer according to reports. The Lyon winger has been a target for boss...
Soccergoal.com

Memphis Depay to represent himself amid Barcelona transfer talk

The Dutch forward's contract at Lyon is winding down and he will manage his own negotiations. Memphis Depay is taking charge of his own future negotiations, amid talk of a move to Barcelona. The Dutch forward has revived his career at Lyon since joining the club in 2017, but he...
Soccerthestatszone.com

International Friendly – Austria vs Slovakia Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Austria vs Slovakia being played? Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Wien. Where can I get tickets for Austria vs Slovakia? A lot of international games are being...
TV & Videosthestatszone.com

2021 AFL – Essendon vs Richmond Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is Essendon vs Richmond taking place? Saturday 5th June, 2021 – 10:40 (UK) Where is Essendon vs Richmond taking place? Optus Stadium, Perth. Where...
UEFApunditarena.com

Euro 2020 preview and predictions: A close look at Group A

Here’s everything you should look out for in Group A of Euro 2020. As we’re now counting down the days until Euro 2020 kicks off, we are here to provide a preview for the competition, as well as some bold predictions. We’ll kick things off with Group A – a...
Soccerthestatszone.com

EURO 2020 Group E – Preview & Prediction

We’ve created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Michal Helik (Barnsley), Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kyiv),...
Sportsscoopcube.com

Top 14: Stade Toulousain waived jump-off

The essentials At the end of the 26th and final day of the match, the “Red-Blacks” won their ticket against UBB for a direct semi-final. The way is free! The residents of Toulouse can take a deep breath, they will not find a roadblock on the road to Lille. A direct qualification that they were looking for in Bordeaux, with no credit to anyone, and that rewards a regular season that was certainly punctuated by a few problems at home but spent most of the time at the top of the table.
Worldscoopcube.com

Top 14: We know the date and time of the semi-finals in the Stade Toulousain

The essentials The official Twitter account of the French Championship has revealed the full program at the end of the season. According to the official Twitter account of the Top 14, the French rugby championship, Stade Toulousain will play its semi-finals on Saturday 19th June at 8.45pm. The game against Bordeaux-Bègles or Clermont will be played at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d’Ascq and will be broadcast by Canal +. It is the encrypted station that has also decided to program the “red-black” Saturday night instead of the day before.
UEFAchatsports.com

Italy vs. Turkey: Euro 2020 Preview, Predictions and How to Watch

The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament begins today with Group A play. Turkey is set to face off against Italy this afternoon, and tomorrow morning, Switzerland and Wales will do battle as the group round begins. In a battle of the two favorites to make it out of Group A, both...