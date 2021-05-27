2020-21 Top 14 – Stade Francais vs Lyon Preview & Prediction

What television channel is Stade Francais vs Lyon on? This match will not be televised live in the UK. Stade Francais have quietly gone about a four-match winning streak and now face a mad scramble for one of the six play-off places available to, realistically, nine teams capable of securing them. Visiting Lyon are essentially the last in line of those teams, with Montpellier 10 points below them in 10th looking unlikely to catch up. This looks set to settle things in terms of Lyon’s chances, at least, with this away game at Stade Francais. Lyon have won their last four matches at home but their last three on the road across all competitions and were this fixture the other way around it could be a vastly different outcome. However, Stade Francais are in flying form and have scored at least 30 points in each of their last four wins so take the hosts to win and over 40 points in the match.