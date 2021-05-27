33rd annual Taste of Creede returns May 29-30

CREEDE — Like many festivals and events in Creede in 2020, the Taste of Creede was canceled out of an abundance of caution but now that vaccines have hit the scene and Mineral County has maintained its required COVID metrics, the festival will be taking place this weekend, May 29-30. This long-time area favorite began when local artist Steven Quiller decided Creede needed an event that highlighted local artists and food. Thirty-three years later and this festival has become a great way to set the table for summer. The festival may look slightly different than in previous years but according to sources, it is sure to be a great time for the entire family.