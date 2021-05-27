newsbreak-logo
Unresponsive driver arrested for drug possession

By The Daily Reflector
Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies found heroin and cocaine and arrested a Grimesland man early Wednesday after he fell asleep at the wheel north of Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff's Officer reported. The arrest was made just about 2 a.m. on Memorial Drive, a news release said. A deputy on routine patrol happened upon...

