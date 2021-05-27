newsbreak-logo
Chambers USA 2021 Recognizes RCCB Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Practice and Two Distinguished RCCB Lawyers Among Leaders

RCCB ranked as a leading law firm in the 2021 Chambers USA guide for the first time. Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld, LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, is pleased to announce, for the first time, RCCB has been ranked as a leading law firm in the 2021 Chambers USA guide for our work in Corporate/M&A & Private Equity in Pennsylvania: Philadelphia & Surrounds. RCCB is considerably smaller and younger than the other firms ranked, making this recognition particularly meaningful. The Chambers USA guide, in existence since 1989, is considered to be the leading directory in the legal profession. Additionally, the guide recognizes highly-regarded Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr., for the first time, for Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, and esteemed Partner David Gitlin returns to the guide for the 14th year as a top-ranked attorney in Corporate/M&A & Private Equity.

