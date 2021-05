INDEPENDENCE -- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is optimistic about the future of a bipartisan bill she's pushing to prevent sexual assault in the military. The former Iowa Army National Guard commander and sexual assault survivor was in Independence on Wednesday. She said she is "hopeful" the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act will be attached to the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this year. Ernst and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, are steering the bill through the Senate Armed Services Committee, which Gillibrand chairs.