MLB Picks: Blue Jays vs Yankees Doubleheader Prediction, Odds (May 27)

By Vegas Odds Staff Writers
vegasodds.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Jays are 1-5 last 6 in 2nd game of a double header. The New York Yankees have a great chance of making some ground on their 1.5 game deficit in the AL East with a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. It will be Alex Manoah vs. Domingo German in a makeup of Wednesday’s postponement, and Robbie Ray vs. Jordan Montgomery in Thursday’s scheduled game. NYY is a -120 favorite on the back end of the doubleheader.

