Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL expects full stadiums this season, remains cautious

By Rob Maaddi The Associated Press
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVx8r_0aDfKmar00

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season and players and staff are being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One of the things we’ve obviously learned over the last year is not to make projections too far out,” Goodell said Wednesday following virtual meetings with team owners.

“Thirty-two teams are going to have to be in compliance with health officials on a local basis, do whatever is necessary to keep all personnel safe. But we do think it will be a much more normal experience. We do expect full stadiums. It is very possible that some non-vaccinated personnel may have masks on.

“But those are things that I think we’ll continue to follow closely, make sure that we’re doing in accordance with all laws and regulations and make sure that we provide our fans the best possible experience.”

So far, 30 of 32 teams have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the preseason schedule begins. The Colts and Broncos do not but are on a path to get approval before August.

Goodell said 30 of 32 teams also have above 90% vaccination among Tier 1 and 2 staff and the other two clubs are over 85%. He said positivity rate for COVID-19 is currently at 0.04%, down from .08 percent during the regular season. The league updated its COVID-19 protocols and removed many restrictions for fully vaccinated players.

“We do think the players and our personnel are safer if they’re vaccinated,” Goodell said. “I think that’s true throughout our country and throughout our world.”

Goodell said social justice was a topic addressed during meetings with owners.

“We reflected on the murder of George Floyd a year ago yesterday,” he said. “Our focus at the league and the clubs remains squarely, as it did in the years prior, on working with our players and our partners to help build a more just society. And, we talked about our continuing commitment in that area. We are also focused on our continued expansion of our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, which will continue to be four pillars of our continued growth and success. We had a lengthy discussion on that.”

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said he spoke with former player and assistant coach Eugene Chung, who recently revealed that a team official told him he was “not the right minority” for a job during an interview. Chung, who is Korean American, didn’t identify the team.

“It’s disturbing,” Vincent said. “When you hear it, it just tells us how much work we still have to do, how much education is needed for all of us. … We can just do better and we will.”

Dasha Smith, the NFL’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said the league is investigating.

“It’s not at all in line with our values and what we stand for at the NFL,” Smith said. “We’ll address it appropriately.”

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

824
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Eugene Chung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#Football Stadiums#American Football#Colts#Korean American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Roger Goodell Should Determine Deshaun Watson’s Fate Soon

From sharing a stage in Deshaun Watson’s biggest moment (so far), to handing down judgement on the embattled quarterback’s future, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is part of Watson’s story no matter how you spin it. Watson entered the NFL on that seemingly far off draft day in 2017. What else...
NFLvanquishthefoe.com

BYU’s History in NFL Stadiums in The Independence Era

The independence era of BYU football, starting in 2011, has brought lots of excitement to the program. The Cougars have played on large, national stages as well as in impressive venues. Part of the perks of being independent is the freedom to schedule a variety of teams in various places, including NFL stadiums.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Jordan-Hare Stadium will be at full capacity for 2021 football season

AUBURN, Alabama–Jordan-Hare Stadium will be back to full capacity for Auburn University home football games for the 2021 season, Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene announced on Friday. Last season, due to the pandemic, capacity was capped at 17,490 fans, 20 percent of capacity. “There is nothing like a fall weekend...
NFLCincy Jungle

NFL announces full 2021 preseason schedule

The NFL has revealed its entire 2021 preseason schedule, which features one Cincinnati Bengals game in the national spotlight. That comes Sunday, August 3rd when Cincinnati hosts the Miami Dolphins on CBS at 4 pm ET. The Bengals’ other two preseason games will be on the road vs. the Tampa...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Nippert Stadium returns to full capacity for 2021

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The University of Cincinnati Department of Athletics will return to full capacity at Nippert Stadium for the 2021 football season, Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the 2020 football regular season, no fans were allowed in the stadium on game...
NFLespnlacrosse.com

NFL Releases Updated COVID-19 Protocols for 2021 Training Camp and Preseason

COVID vaccines and whether or not athletes choose to receive them has become a pretty common topic of discussion lately. And many have wondered what stance leagues will take with their athletes who elect not to receive them. Today, the NFL painted a pretty clear picture of what the league will look like for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
NFLSun-Journal

NFL notebook: Jaguars taking ‘cautious’ approach with Lawrence’s hamstring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be fully cleared to practice by training camp next month. Lawrence was a limited participant as the Jaguars opened a two-day, mandatory minicamp Monday that signals the end of their offseason program. The former Clemson star and No. 1 draft pick wore a compression sleeve on his left leg to help his hamstring, which he tweaked during practice last week.
NFLallfans.co

NFL, NFLPA post new coronavirus protocols ahead of 2021 season

S the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, the league and the NFLPA have agreed to new COVID-19 protocols for players and staff — ones that heavily favor those who are fully vaccinated. In a memo obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro, the two sides agreed to rules and restrictions that...
NFLsemoball.com

Jamal Adams excused as Seahawks open mandatory minicamp

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- There was a player wearing a white defensive jersey with "Adams" written across the back taking part in the first practice of the Seattle Seahawks' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. All due respect to second-year defensive tackle Myles Adams, but he's not the Adams Seattle fans are...
NFLjioforme.com

NFL Steelers “Tops” for COVID-19 Vaccine Shots? – NFL Sports

Early Tuesday, Tom Pericello of the NFL Network report More than half of the players currently on the league list have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have set the standard for immunization of players as of the first day of the mandatory minicamp. Pittsburgh...
Arizona Statehouseofsparky.com

Sun Devil Athletics planning on “full stadium” in the fall

The last time Arizona State football fans packed Sun Devil Stadium to watch a football game was November 30, 2019. Nearly two years later, the north end of campus will be teeming with life on game day once again. Sun Devil Athletics and Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson have...
Baseballdailydodgers.com

Dodger Stadium to Reopen at Full Capacity June 15

At long last, Dodger Stadium will offer full-capacity seating Tuesday night for the first time since 2019, thanks to the statewide lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The Dodgers are expecting a capacity crowd for the 7:10 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
NFLnewsnet5

NFL, players agree to new COVID-19 protocols for those vaccinated

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have reached a deal on new protocols for the 2021 season for fully vaccinated players and staff, specifically addressing policies for summer training camps and preseason games happening in a few weeks, according to the NFL Network. The changes reflect recent guidance updates...
NFLYardbarker

The 'Most touchdowns in an NFL season' quiz

It was a strange but impressive rookie season for Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson. A collegiate wide receiver at Memphis, Washington selected Gibson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the intention of moving him to the backfield. Despite missing out on normal offseason activities and training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all while changing positions, Gibson established himself as the clear No. 1 back in D.C. He finished with 1,042 yards from scrimmage and scored a team-high 11 touchdowns in just 14 games. While he is still recovering from the nagging toe injury that forced him to miss the final two games of his inaugural NFL season, Gibson has reportedly started to look like his old self recently. WFT head coach Ron Rivera expects him to take a "big step" in year two.
NFLThe Phinsider

Breer: Miami Dolphins among two teams to have 85% or more players receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Miami Dolphins are one of two teams to have reached an all-important COVID-19 vaccination threshold among the team’s players. Per NFL Network’s Albert Breer, the Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints are the first two teams to have 85% or more of each team’s players receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That number is notable because it’s been speculated by several sports news outlets that, should teams reach that vaccination percentage mark, teams will have many of the 2020 COVID protocols lifted come training camp, the preseason, and the 2021 regular season. Breer notes that nothing has been agreed to yet in that regard, but that the “NFL and NFLPA have discussed relaxed protocols for teams over that threshold.”