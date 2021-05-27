Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

LaLiga president Javier Tebas leads call to review Champions League changes

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeagues and clubs are preparing to push back on UEFA’s Champions League reforms in the wake of the European Super League’s collapse. Controversial changes to the continent’s premier club competition from 2024 – including increasing group stage matches from six to 10 and awarding two qualification places based on historic performance – were approved by UEFA last month but were completely overshadowed by the launch of the Super League.

www.fourfourtwo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Tebas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#A Super League#The Super League#Club Advisory Platform#The European Leagues#Swiss#European Leagues#Crystal Palace#Cap#The Champions League#Serie A#Europa League#European Super League#European Competition#Clubs#Juventus Advocate#World Players#Elite Teams#Competitiveness#Unity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsAS.com

LaLiga president Javier Tebas signs a multi-million contract with Disney

Disney and the LaLiga president Javier Tebas are expected to announce the new media rights for the Spanish league later this week. With the new deal on the table ESPN will hold the English and Spanish media rights for LaLiga that will begin August 2021 for the upcoming season. This new deal with Disney, which owns ESPN, will exceed 500 million dollars in television rights.
Soccerespnpressroom.com

Transcript of Today’s ESPN-LaLiga Media Conference Call

THE MODERATOR (ESPN’s Fernando Palomo): Welcome to ESPN’s headquarters. I’m Fernando Palomo. I’m joined by a stellar panel that will candidly talk to you about the deal that brings LaLiga back to ESPN and to the millions of fútbol fans across the country exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and ESPN+ in both Spanish and English.
Premier LeagueESPN

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona league Clasicos won't be in U.S. - La Liga president Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has all but ruled out the possibility that the league Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will ever be staged in North America. Since La Liga signed in 2018 a 15-year agreement with Relevent Sports to promote the sport in North America and expand the competition's brand, it has tried without success to stage a league game in the United States.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

LaLiga president Javier Tebas praises English football for stopping the European Super League, but warns 'it is not dead' and again accuses FIFA president Gianni Infantino of supporting the breakaway project

The president of the Spanish top flight, Javier Tebas, has thanked English football for stopping the European Super League in its tracks, but warned the project is not dead. And Tebas has launched another astonishing attack on FIFA, repeating his claim that its president, Gianni Infantino, met with the Super League plotters ‘in secret’ and lent it support. [See below].
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Watch: Hakim Ziyech sees pressing rewarded for Chelsea as combination with Pulisic and Azpilicueta nets equaliser against Man City

In the 62nd minute of this evening’s marquee Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Chelsea, the Blues drew themselves level with some clinical transition play. Hakim Ziyech and Cesar Azpilicueta hounded defensive midfielder Rodri into losing the ball, with the Manchester City star protesting for a free-kick after possession was snatched from his grasp.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Europa League Champions

2021 — Villarreal (Spain) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Premier Leaguethebannercsi.com

The Champions League Final is English!

Manchester City make the final for the first time and will play against Chelsea, their third ever final. The beloved trophy all the European club’s desire to obtain will fall in the hands of an English club guaranteed. The favorites of the tournament over the past three years, Manchester City, have now finally made it to the final for the first time and are looking to lift the Champions League trophy, which would also be their first time.
Premier LeagueRealGM

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool In Champions League Is 'Massive Achievement'

Jurgen Klopp praised the achievement of Liverpool making the Champions League on the final day of the season, with his side finishing in third place in the Premier League. “This is big," said Klopp after Sunday's game. "If someone had told me five or six weeks ago that we would finish the season in third, I would have said it was impossible. It was absolutely out of reach. But the good thing this year is how we responded when we didn’t feel good because too many things happened to us."
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Champions League crowds converge on Porto

Forty eight hours before the most crucial game in European football kicks off, thousands of Chelsea and Manchester City fans are converging on the Portuguese city of Porto.The cheapest Ryanair flight from Stansted to Portugal’s second city, flying out on Friday and back on Sunday, is £371 return. The venue for the Champions League final was moved from Istanbul to Porto after the UK placed Turkey on the “red list” – requiring hotel quarantine for returning travellers.In contrast, Portugal is the only major European country on the no-quarantine “green list”.Only one-third of seats in the 50,000-capacity Dragao stadium will...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Dumped unceremoniously into Champions League

Chelsea was dumped by Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park, but salvaged a top-four spot thanks to a come-from-behind win by Spurs of all teams. What can you say about a Chelsea side that does just about everything well (if not almost perfectly well) for maybe 35 minutes and still cannot break through into the twine and only finishes top four due to a huge assist from Spurs?
UEFATribal Football

LaLiga president Tebas: We won't defend Real Madrid nor Barcelona

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has warned Real Madrid and Barcelona they're on their own if UEFA decide to ban the Super League rebels from the Champions League. Tebas has told the Spanish giants – as well as their co-conspirator Juventus – they are "not essential" to the success of European competition.