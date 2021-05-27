LaLiga president Javier Tebas leads call to review Champions League changes

Jurgen Klopp praised the achievement of Liverpool making the Champions League on the final day of the season, with his side finishing in third place in the Premier League. “This is big," said Klopp after Sunday's game. "If someone had told me five or six weeks ago that we would finish the season in third, I would have said it was impossible. It was absolutely out of reach. But the good thing this year is how we responded when we didn’t feel good because too many things happened to us."