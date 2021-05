ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball opened applications for a 4th round of HoCo RISE Business Grants for restaurants and hotels. This round of grants is funded by the State with $1.2 million for restaurants and over $500,000 available for hotels. The County is targeting businesses that have not yet received a grant, but all are welcome to apply. Applications can be completed at www.hceda.org/c19grants by May 24th. Photos of the event can be found here.