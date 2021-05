From the National Shooting Sports Foundation . . . On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. EDT., President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the new Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Director, David Chipman, will testify in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. It is critical that all members of the firearm and ammunition industry, as well as supporters of the Second Amendment, contact their U.S. senators and urge them to oppose Chipman’s nomination to be Director of ATF, including for the numerous reasons highlighted here.