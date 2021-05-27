newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, Hires New Cloud Solutions Consultants for Arizona and Central South

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Jason Scillieri and Nick Syris to the team as cloud solutions consultants. Reporting to Sales Director, West-Mark Szotkowski, Scillieri will be responsible for supporting channel partners and customers in Arizona, while Syris will be enabling agents and end-users in the central-south region.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Raleigh, NC
Business
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Communications#Cloud Services#Cox Enterprises#Business Partners#Business Manager#Enterprise Solutions#Sales Manager#Cox Business Company#Prweb#Verizon Wireless#Oracle#Rapidscale Flexible#Smb#Data Solutions#Sales Director#Technology Sales#Commercial Customers#Multiple Sales Roles#Sales Enablement#Channel Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesswwdmag.com

New Danfoss VP of Sales for North American Climate Solutions Business

Danfoss named Vikas Anand as vice president of sales in North America for its Climate Solutions business segment. Danfoss named Vikas Anand as vice president of sales in North America for its recently formed Climate Solutions business segment. Anand joins the U.S. and Canada sales organization after leading the Danfoss...
Hanover, MDStamford Advocate

Allegis Group Launches New Workforce Advisory and Consulting Business

HANOVER, Md. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions, today launched QuantumWork Advisory, a new advisory and consulting organization, to address digital transformation in the world of work. QuantumWork Advisory partners with technology vendors and management consulting firms to transform their clients’ talent acquisition and...
Credits & LoansRegister Citizen

Century Business Solutions Partners with SDL Consulting to Deliver Credit Card Processing within JAMIS Prime and Acumatica

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with SDL Consulting, a solution-focused organization specializing in ERP implementations and support, to allow credit card processing directly within JAMIS Prime and Acumatica. Century Business Solutions’ development team has built a payment integration for Acumatica...
TechnologyComputerworld

Keep your business aligned remotely with Cloud ERP solutions

The past year has presented businesses of all sizes with a series of new challenges. Interrupted supply chains, stunted demand, and, most importantly, fully remote workforces compelled businesses to get more creative than ever to stay productive and in the black. Many are still struggling. If your business is navigating...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Arizona-based security company opens new Phoenix facility

PHOENIX– An Arizona-based security company has opened a new operations and training facility in Phoenix, the business announced Tuesday. Windom Security Strategies Today’s 4,800-square-foot facility is located at 4914 E. McDowell Road. The building contains seven offices, one dispatch room, one large training room and a weight room. The expanded...
BusinessItproportal

Four things companies need to consider when choosing a low-code cloud solution

In 2020, the move to low-code platforms with cloud capabilities took on a new evolutionary imperative as the pandemic made going fully digital no longer a choice, but instead a matter of survival. Many companies scrambled to keep up with a global digital revolution by buying tools that would help them quickly undergo a digital transformation or augment existing business processes to account for remote workers or changing customer behavior and demands. However, throughout 2021, business leaders will be expected to make more sophisticated decisions about technology investments that will take their efforts to the next level of digital maturity.
West Reading, PAbctv.org

RKL Grows M&A Expertise with Senior Consultant Hire

RKL LLP announced an expansion of its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) expertise with the hire of Bryan Redding, PMP, as a Senior Consultant. Redding’s focus will be conducting due diligence, quality of earnings reports and other transaction advisory services for lower middle market companies. Previously, Redding worked in the M&A...
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Oklahoma Construction Companies Face Challenges Hiring New Workers

Construction companies across the state are struggling to get enough workers for their projects. Some companies are offering hiring bonuses worth hundreds of dollars and are still struggling to have workers call back. It's a frustrating situation for Marla Carter, the office manager of Tulsa Civil Contractors. "It's virtually impossible,"...
Businessbusinesschief.com

Genesys: All-in-one cloud contact centre solutions

Providing valued interactions to build a great customer experience with trust and empathy. Great customer service improves brand loyalty; valuable interactions build the trust to facilitate that. “At Genesys we provide our customers with a way to manage and implement the qualities of empathy into their customer experience,” explains SVP Bruce Rosen. “We can drive a new level of personalisation; our Experience as a Service offering allows every company, big or small, to deliver that personalisation at scale.”
Carbondale, COAspen Times

IT Consultant at Mitchell and Company in CARBONDALE

IT Consultant Mitchell and Company is looking for a highly motivated, self-managed IT Consultant to join our team in our Roaring Fork office servicing Aspen to Carbondale. Applicants must excel at multitasking in dynamic, fast paced work environments and exhibit exceptional time management, communication, customer relations, and technical skills including server management, desktop support, cloud solutions, networking, and VOIP. Must have reliable transportation submit to a background check and agree to be vaccinated for Covid-19. Hours are long and work is tough but rewarding. Submit resumes to jobs@mitchandco.com Carbondale Mitchell and Company jobs@mitchandco.com www.mitchandco.com.
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Co. Hires New Site Selection, Incentives Consultant in Princeton

Haley Hop brings economic development, biotech experience & education to her role. Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Company, LLC (BLS & Co.) has hired Haley Hop as its newest Site Selection and Incentives Consultant in its Princeton, N.J., headquarters. BLS & Co. provides site selection, incentives advisory, redevelopment, energy and economic development services to clients across the country.
BusinessPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Cloud security company, likening its services to TSA, pitches new product

As millions of homebound employees led to heightened hacking fears, cloud security company iboss has a new offering amid many choosing to keep working from home. CEO Paul Martini defines this new package as part of the company's overall services that are similar to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the federal agency created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “The same way that TSA goes through bags looking for any malicious content or anything like that, we do the exact same thing, but through computer software,” Martini said.
Businesssolutionsreview.com

Smartronix Acquires C2S Consulting for Government Cloud Transformation

Smartronix is acquiring C2S Consulting to boost its support for government cloud, according to a press release on the company’s website. C2SCG will become part of Smartronix’s Cloud Solutions business unit, bringing deep technical expertise and cutting-edge solutions to the company. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BusinessCourier News

UBX Cloud awarded 10 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers 2021

DETROIT, Mich., May 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UBX Cloud, a U.S. based cloud provider headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., has been awarded “10 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers 2021” by CIOReviewIndia. UBX leverages proven, off-the-shelf technologies in its private cloud operations arena, globally. The technologies offer clients enhanced performance, while leveraging the power of automation with unmatched uptime.
Arizona Statesecuritysales.com

Integrator Utilizes AMAG Solutions to Secure New Arizona High-Rise

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — AMAG Technology announces that Gilbane Building Company selected AMAG’s Symmetry Security Management System to deploy at the new Hines 100 Mill high-rise in Tempe, Ariz. Gilbane Building Company will install AMAG’s Symmetry Access Control, Symmetry CompleteView Video Management and Zenitel Turbine Intercom. Gilbane chose IES Communications, a...
Businesschannele2e.com

IBM Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner Waeg

IBM is acquiring Salesforce cloud consulting partner Waeg. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 273 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Also, this is IBM’s second Salesforce-related partner acquisition...