RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, Hires New Cloud Solutions Consultants for Arizona and Central South
RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Jason Scillieri and Nick Syris to the team as cloud solutions consultants. Reporting to Sales Director, West-Mark Szotkowski, Scillieri will be responsible for supporting channel partners and customers in Arizona, while Syris will be enabling agents and end-users in the central-south region.www.stamfordadvocate.com