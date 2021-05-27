RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, Hires New Cloud Solutions Consultants for Arizona and Central South

In 2020, the move to low-code platforms with cloud capabilities took on a new evolutionary imperative as the pandemic made going fully digital no longer a choice, but instead a matter of survival. Many companies scrambled to keep up with a global digital revolution by buying tools that would help them quickly undergo a digital transformation or augment existing business processes to account for remote workers or changing customer behavior and demands. However, throughout 2021, business leaders will be expected to make more sophisticated decisions about technology investments that will take their efforts to the next level of digital maturity.