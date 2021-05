On the count of three, tell us who you think of when you think of "outstanding mothers." One, two, three: the women of The Real Housewives of Dallas! Wow, do we think alike. These women make motherhood look easy and fun and it has nothing to do with the fact that they are rich and have hired help; it's because they're the best mothers in the world! Throughout the five seasons of RHOD, these women have taught their kids (and us lucky viewers) all the valuable lessons. In honor of Mother's Day, here are some of our favorites mommy lessons we've learned from RHOD.