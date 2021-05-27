newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sitka gives green light to accept ships after feds pave way for cruising this summer

By Katherine Rose, KCAW - Sitka
ktoo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, federal legislation paved the way for cruising this summer. Now, Southeast Alaska communities must quickly prepare to receive cruise ships as early as July. When the Sitka Assembly met Tuesday, it gave the city administrator authority to enter into port agreements with cruise companies that plan to visit Sitka this summer. But first, the ships must meet certain criteria required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.ktoo.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Green Light#Pave#Cruise Companies#The Sitka Assembly#Cdc#Eoc#Cruise Ship Operators#Cruise Lines#Cruise Staff#Ketchikan#Port Agreements#Feds#Test Voyages#Federal Legislation#City Administrator#Protocols#July#Accept
Related
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska 4K Drone Scenery with Calming Music || Explore Alaska

Alaska 4K Relaxation Film - Experience the wild beauty of Alaska by drone. Discover Alaska from above as we fly over Alaskan locations like Anchorage, the Knik River, snowy mountain peaks, Acadia National Park, and much more!. #Alaska4kRelaxationFilm. #AlaskaMountains. #ExploreAlaska. DESCRIPTION OF ALASKAN DRONE VIDEO FOOTAGE:. Aerial Alaska Knik Glacier.
Alaska Stateakbizmag.com

Interest in Alaska’s Geothermal Resources Is Heating Up

There’s an infinite supply of clean energy hidden in Alaska—and it’s right under our feet. By now, most of the state’s residents have probably heard that their home is one of the most geothermally active regions in the world, with the Ring of Fire and countless hot springs decorating the landscape. And while tapping into geothermal heat is by no means a new concept, the resource does have certain advantages over other renewables like wind and solar, particularly as they relate to issues of availability.
alaskapublic.org

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Friday, while just over half had received at least one dose, according to state data. The rates were above the national average, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Peninsula Clarion reported...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
ktoo.org

Alaska seafood processors expect higher costs, possible market growth in 2021

Alaska’s seafood industry has a lot of moving parts. There are the fishermen, the processors, the market — as well as the fish themselves. By all accounts, the pandemic has been hard on the processors. Last year, they spent about $70 million in mitigation measures and responding to the pandemic. But this year it’s expected to be even more. Over $100 million.
indiancountrytoday.com

Alaska village eyes return of ancestral lands

TAZLINA, Alaska — Catholic missionaries first started venturing into Alaskan territory in the late 19th century, not long after Russia sold the land to the United States for two cents per acre. The Catholic Church built missions and churches, and in the 1950s, bought land in the Copper River Valley...
kinyradio.com

Arbor day in Alaska

Since 1872 Arbor Day has been the day in the year to plant trees, educate children and adults about the importance of trees, and recognize the important role trees play. In Alaska, Arbor Day is celebrated on the third Monday of May. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently signed a proclamation inviting...
kmxt.org

Rental car shortage forcing some to reconsider Alaska trips

May 17, 2021 by Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media. Alaska is expecting to see a lot of travelers this summer — especially compared to last year. As COVID-19 restrictions still bar large cruise ships from Alaska waters, most visitors are expected to come by plane — which means many are looking for rental cars. The demand is creating a shortage, sending prices skyrocketing and forcing some travelers to cancel trips altogether.
chipandco.com

U.S. Senate passes the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act which will help Disney Cruises

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. The Alaska cruise season has been stuck in limbo since the Canadian government is not allowing cruise ships to dock at any Canadian ports through February 2022. The Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) requires foreign-registered ships to stop at a foreign port between embarkments at two U.S. ports.
US News and World Report

Alaska Governor Declares Disaster for Area After Flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the city of Buckland and Native Village of Buckland in northwest Alaska following flooding from an ice jam last week, his office announced Monday. Dunleavy, in a statement, said the flooding caused "significant damage to homes, roads and utility...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Forestry encourages folks to celebrate the day by Planting a tree, Taking a stroll through the woods, Start recycling paperproducts, or just do an activity of your choosing to celebrate. Kenai, Alaska (AP) — Alaska public health officials say nearly half of...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Interior Department Prioritizes Land Allotments for Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans

Noting the government’s “sacred obligation to America’s veterans,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged to expedite applications by Alaska Native Vietnam-era service members for federal land allotments. “Interior Department personnel are moving forward expeditiously to ensure that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans are able to select the land allotments they are owed,...
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Promotes Alaska as Part of Tourism Marketing Campaign

May 17, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Promoting Alaska and Alaska’s tourism, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today kicked off a $5 million dollar Alaska Tourism Marketing Campaign with targeted advertisements on national television programs, radio, and digital platforms throughout the spring and summer to encourage Americans to visit Alaska as a COVID-safe destination.
knba.org

Alaska Native cultural experts say more work on repatriation needs done

In early 2021, the Harvard Peabody Museum issued a statement apologizing for its reluctance working with Tribes to return some remains and funerary objects. The social unrest of 2020 reignited the conversation of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects to their people. Since contact, Indigenous people and settlers have had...
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
travelersunited.org

Alaska cruises salvaged, Paris traffic ban in 2022, Delta new hires get shots

This week we have stories about changes to the Alaskan Cruise Industry. The Alaska cruises salvaged by the state’s Senators for the last half of their cruise season. The next story tells of the coming Paris traffic ban. Finally, Delta Air Lines requires new hires to get vaccinated. Alaska cruises...