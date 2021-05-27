Sara Frances Stryker, age 94, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away May 23, 2021. Mrs. Stryker was born in Old Hickory, TN and was the daughter of the late, James and Lillie Bell Brothers Jacobs. She was a member of Hermitage United Methodist Church and worked as a dietician for many years. Mrs. Stryker volunteered at McKendree Manor, the New Widows and Widowers Group, the Methodist Women’s Group, AARP and for many other organizations and charities. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wes Stryker and great-great grandchildren, Abbie Marie Lyles and Colton Suire.