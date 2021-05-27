newsbreak-logo
Vote on Alaska Supreme Court nominees decided with tie-breaker by chief justice

By Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media
ktoo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alaska Judicial Council’s vote on nominees to fill a seat on the Alaska Supreme Court was closer and more contentious than usual. On Tuesday, the council voted to forward a list of three candidates to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who will select one to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state’s highest court. All three are Anchorage Superior Court judges and women, and Dunleavy had passed over all three in a previous selection.

