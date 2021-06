The Yucca Valley Town Council recently held a ribbon cutting to commemorate the completion of a major road project along the busiest roadway in the community, outside of Twentynine Palms Highway. The Yucca Trail Safety Improvement Project consisted of widening the roadway from Warren Vista to Palomar, providing an 8-foot shoulder in each direction and a 12-foot center striped median with left turn pockets at each intersection. The project also included the widening of Warren Vista both north and south of Yucca Trail to include left hand turn and through lanes as well as the addition of protected turning movements at the intersection of Palomar and Yucca Trail.