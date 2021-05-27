Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sewing Is Your Only Weapon in the New Game Weaving Tides

By Matt Baume
The Stranger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI kept poking the screen while playing Weaving Tides, a game out today on Mac, PC, and Switch in which players take on the role of a dragon-like creature who carries a ribbon up and down through woven cloth like a sewing needle. It’s essentially a series of puzzles that you solve by weaving threads together, tying down obstacles, and embroidering designs into your surroundings — a nifty idea that seems like it ought to be far more tactile than it winds up being.

www.thestranger.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing Needle#Zelda Games#Textile Designs#Screen Time#Work Time#Rally March#Switch#Woven Cloth#Fabric#Threads#Handmade#Puzzles#Janky Lopsided Patterns#Actual Strings#Precision#Clever Ways#Combat Encounters#Unpleasant Angles#Torn Materials#Obstacles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Technologynintendoeverything.com

Weaving Tides launches on Switch this week

Weaving Tides, which was featured during the latest Indie World Showcase, appears to be just a few days away from release. A digital launch is planned for May 27, according to an eShop listing. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Call your Weaver and set out...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Biomutant: Where To Find The Best Weapon In The Game | Starstruck Guide

Sometimes, a regular weapon just doesn’t cut it. If you’re looking to acquire the best possible weapon in the game and earn the Starstruck achievement / trophy for your trouble, this is where to find it. The most powerful melee weapon in Biomutant doesn’t even require endgame skills or lots of farming — you just need to go to the right location, which you can very easily miss if you’re not exploring every nook and cranny of this massive (and massively weird) world.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Weaving Tides Comes To Switch & Steam Tomorrow

Weaving Tides, the charming indie from Follow the Feathers, is coming to Switch and Steam tomorrow. Originally sewing its way to a successful Kickstarter around a year ago, with just over three times the original 18,000 euro goal, Weaving Tides is set to hit finally launch on PC and Nintendo Switch on 27 May 2021. Delving into a magical woven world, this cute puzzler challenges player to explore the textile landscape on the back of their very own carpet dragon. That’s right, plushy dragons!
Video GamesNintendo Life

Exclusive: Weaving Tides' Lovely Launch Trailer Spins A Yarn

Storytelling and weaving have always been, if you'll pardon the pun, intertwined. From Penelope weaving a funeral shroud to Arachne weaving a tapestry that exposes the crimes of the gods, fabric and narrative are often seen together, something we can see in modern day language, too. The word "text" and "textile" come from the same root; you can "weave" a tangled story, as long as you don't "lose the thread".
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Easy Sew Tote

"You can never have too many totes which is why I am showing you how to make this adorable tote bag. This is an easy sewing project that even a beginner can make, honestly if this is your first sewing project it would be a good one to start with. This Easy Sew Tote is a fun sewing project that takes a little fabric and a little time to make a great tote. These totes make a great gift I have made several and then filled them with goodies the person might like. Start sewing this tote bag today and improve your sewing skills. Don't forget to pick out some cute fabric that will go with several outfits or make some for the different seasons. "
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to craft new weapons in Biomutant

Crafting new weapons in Biomutant is key to beating higher-level enemies. Players who never craft will quickly discover that they deal very little damage. This is not ideal, especially when there are multiple high-level enemies pushing to attack. Here’s how to craft new ranged and melee weapons in Biomutant. How...
Video Gamesboxden.com

Your Video Game Confessions

You stand proud when you say that fu*k the haters, only AC game I played front the back including dlcs. I will admit that first blade or whatever one was trash. You stand proud when you say that fu*k the haters, only AC game I played front the back including dlcs.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Wingspan fluttering on Xbox and iOS this summer

One of our favorite board games, and favorite digital adaptations of board games, is expanding on more platforms. Developer Monster Couch has announced that Wingspan will release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S via the Microsoft Store on June 18 ($19.99), and iOS mobile devices on July 20 ($9.99).
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

World-crafting sandbox game, Grow: Song of the Evertree announced for Switch

The team at Prideful Sloth are no strangers to creating colorful, cozy, and picturesque games. Their previous Switch title, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, was a seriously cute and relaxing adventure through a nonviolent world. Their quest for coziness is far from over, as the team has officially announced their latest efforts in the form of a new sandbox world-crafting life-management game called Grow: Song of the Evertree.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

New Week, New Switch Games Waiting For Your Attention

Despite May coming to an end, the Nintendo eShop continues to burst with new games coming to Switch for the enjoyment of gamers around the world. From puzzles to adventures to action-driven role-playing games, this week’s selection can grab the attention of any kind of player!. Family Vacation: California. Single-player...
ApparelRecycled Crafts

DIY Make Your Own Blanket Hoodie, Just like a Oodie – Sewing Pattern

This sewing pattern is for making your own blanket hoodie, made famous by the Oodie brand. Basically, it is a blanket that you can wear made with thick fleece fabric to keep you warm during winter. The original Oodie comes in funk and funky designs. You can however choose to make your blanket hoodie using plain blanket fabric or fleece. Personal when making my own I prefer to use bright and funky designs, if I can not find the right fabric to sew I pick up discounted blankets from Dollar tree or similar.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

New weapon, scorestreak are now available in CoD: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season four, Spurned and Burned, kicked off today. While there are a number of new features coming this season, three of them have already been released into the game through the battle pass and a seasonal challenge. Players can currently unlock the new marksman rifle MK2, scorestreak Hawk X3, and tactical equipment Heartbeat Sensor.
HobbiesRecycled Crafts

Scrap Fabric Bean Bag Game – DIY Sewing Tutorial

Turn fabric scraps and upcycled denim from old jeans into a fun bean bag game for kids to play! There are countless ways to create games with bean bags. Use them for toss games, catch games, juggling, and more. Take them with you on summer picnics and get togethers, or keep it around the house for some active play on a rainy day. Go to Sum of Their Stories to see how to make this upcycled bean bag game.
Designzeldauniverse.net

Amazing fanmade Temple of Time LEGO set now on LEGO IDEAS with building instructions

A few months ago, Zelda fan Matthias Bartsch shared his incredibly detailed Temple of Time replica made entirely from LEGO, based on the iconic structure from Ocarina of Time. Since then, Bartsch has shared building instructions online. The project requires a whopping 1,766 LEGO pieces, but the amount of detail is staggering if you have the means to create one yourself. The build features a re-creation of the temple’s interior and the Master Sword chamber.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Weapon FOV Mod v.0.7 - Game mod - Download

Weapon FOV Mod is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by hwk. Customize Weapons, Vehicles and World Camera Position / FOV individually. I was frustrated of having the feeling to hold a broomstick while blasting my shotgun. After waiting for months without playing, and still no FOV mod available, I decided to jump in and do it myself.