Sewing Is Your Only Weapon in the New Game Weaving Tides
I kept poking the screen while playing Weaving Tides, a game out today on Mac, PC, and Switch in which players take on the role of a dragon-like creature who carries a ribbon up and down through woven cloth like a sewing needle. It’s essentially a series of puzzles that you solve by weaving threads together, tying down obstacles, and embroidering designs into your surroundings — a nifty idea that seems like it ought to be far more tactile than it winds up being.www.thestranger.com