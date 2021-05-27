Cancel
Clear Lake, IA

Clear Lake council approves reviewing dock ordinance passed last year

KGLO News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake city leaders are once again looking into the issue of commercial use of the city’s new dock at the end of Main Avenue at the Sea Wall. The council last year approved an ordinance that allowed incidental commercial use of the dock, such as embarking and disembarking of passengers, as long as it did not exceed 30 minutes per watercraft. The ordinance also stated that a watercraft or vessel may not be tied or moored to the dock for more than three continuous hours, which included a rented commercial watercraft.

