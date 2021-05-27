newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Here's why airline startup Breeze Airways chose to launch in Tampa

By Veronica Brezina-Smith
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tampa International Airport is the U.S. launch site of a startup airline that will allow the airport to connect to new markets.

www.bizjournals.com
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breeze Airways#The U#Startup#U S#U S Airways#Airline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Story Behind The Breeze Airways Livery

Breeze Airways commenced flights for the first time this week after months of anticipation. We previously covered the reason why the start-up changed its name ahead of its launch. Now, following a talk with Gianfranco “Panda” Beting, who worked with the airline on its branding, we thought we’d share details on what the carrier’s livery represents.
Industrysimpleflying.com

Qatar Airways CEO On The Airline’s COVID-19 Strategy

Last year, several airlines were forced to keep their aircraft on the ground amid the impact of the global health crisis. However, one carrier that kept flying across the continents was Qatar Airways. In an exclusive interview with Simple Flying, Group CEO Akbar Al Baker shared details of his company’s strategy following the rise of the pandemic.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

Hotel programs from Amex, Visa, and more can get you free elite benefits like room upgrades and on-property credits — here's how

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Many travel rewards cards offer elite-like hotel benefits when you...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

End Of An Era: Hawaiian Airlines Cuts Turboprop ‘Ohana Services

It is the end of an era in Hawaii. Hawaiian Airlines has officially decided that it will not restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger or freighter turboprop ATR service. This service ran intra-island flights from Honolulu to Moloka’i and Lana’i. Hawaiian Airlines ends ‘Ohana services. ‘Ohana by Hawaiian was a...
LifestyleFlight Global.com

Breeze Airways gets airborne with first flight from Tampa to Charleston

The first Breeze Airways flight took off from Tampa International airport at 10:44 local time on 27 May, marking the launch of a new US airline and another chapter in the start-up-studded career of founder David Neeleman. Most of its 118 seats occupied, including one by Neeleman, the Embraer 195...
Tampa, FLsimpleflying.com

The Story Of Breeze Airways: Why The Airline Changed Its Name From Moxy

Breeze Airways’ first flight landed earlier today. The Embraer E195 touched down in Charleston, South Carolina from Tampa, Florida, to kick off the startup’s operations. The aircraft was the first plane to be delivered to the airline, arriving in October 2020 in Breeze’s fresh livery. Amid this progress, Simple Flying spoke with Gianfranco “Panda” Beting, the man behind the branding of the new outfit, about the launch.
Lifestylerunwaygirlnetwork.com

Breeze Airways begins with the basics for inaugural

Starting an airline in the middle of a crushing pandemic may not seem like the best timing, but just days after putting flights up for sale David Neeleman’s Breeze Airways has welcomed its first passengers. With focus cities in Tampa, Charleston, New Orleans and Norfolk, Breeze is starting off by...
IndustryFOXBusiness

Former Spirit Airlines CEO on Breeze Airways: 'Perfect time' for low-fare carriers to launch, expand

Former Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza explained why it’s a good time for new airlines like Breeze Airways to launch right now on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." BEN BALDANZA: It’s the perfect time for low-fare airlines to expand and to launch for a couple of reasons. One is the big carriers are still having to watch their cash really closely, so they can't be quite as aggressive on them.
Travelfrommers.com

Newly Launched Breeze Airways Connects Smaller U.S. Cities for Low Fares

A new low-cost airline dedicated to serving small and "underserved" U.S. cities is set to take off this week. Breeze Airways, the fifth airline startup backed by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, released its introductory set of routes and opened reservations for some very budget-friendly fares that start at just $39 one-way.
Oklahoma City, OKgreateroklahomacity.com

Breeze Airways to bring service to OKC, Tulsa

Breeze Airways has announced new nonstop service between Oklahoma City and Tampa, New Orleans and San Antonio and also between Tulsa and the same destinations. In a release, the company affiliated with JetBlue said its first flight out of Oklahoma City will be to Tampa on July 1, followed by San Antonio and New Orleans on July 15.
Warwick, RIABC6.com

Breeze airways named new airline at T.F. Green Airport

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) – Rhode Island’s main airport is getting a new airline. Breeze airways will make T.F. Green Airport one of its 16 inaugural locations. The company is founded by David Neelman who helped start up the airline Jet Blue. The goal of the airline is to offer direct...
Aerospace & DefenseIndiana Gazette

Startup Breeze Airways says it will begin flying in late May

American travelers are about to get their second new airline of the spring. Breeze Airways said Friday that it will begin flying May 27 and expand by July to 16 cities, mostly in the Southeast and central U.S. Breeze, the creation of JetBlue Airways founder David Neeleman, is targeting secondary...
Lifestylestupiddope.com

Breeze Airways Announces Debut Service From 16 Cities Including Tampa Bay, Charleston, Norfolk and New Orleans

Breeze Airways, the new “Seriously Nice” U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, today unveiled its debut network, comprising 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern US. The first flights will operate between Charleston, SC, Tampa, FL and Hartford, CT, starting May 27, with remaining destinations to be added each week through July 22, 2021. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39* one way.
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

New U.S. airline Breeze Airways makes pitch to smaller cities

Start-up low-cost U.S. airline Breeze Airways on Friday said it would begin service next week, focusing on flights between smaller U.S. cities that don't have direct service from larger carriers. The airline is founded by David Neeleman, his fifth commercial airline start-up including JetBlue (JBLU.O) and Canada's WestJet. Breeze, which...
Aerospace & DefenseNY1

JetBlue founder launches Breeze Airways with low fares, no middle seats

The friendly skies are about to get a whole lot “nicer” with the launch of Breeze Airways, a new low-cost airline with the goal of being “seriously nice.”. The brainchild of JetBlue founder David Neeleman, Breeze aims to provide “nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares.” The company claims that 95% of its routes currently have no nonstop airline service.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Breeze Airways Unveils Launch Network

Sixteen destinations will make up the launch network for Breeze Airways, the U.S. startup led by JetBlue founder David Neeleman. The airline, which received its air operator’s certificate (AOC) on May 14, will commence its first commercial flights on May 27, opening two services from Charleston (CHS... Subscription Required. Breeze...