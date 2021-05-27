These are the best shows to watch if you have an unhealthy interest in serial killers

Photo illustration courtesy of junior Linnaea Marks. My addiction to shows and movies about serial killers is undeniably common. Students at San Luis Obispo High School along with many members of the general population have found themselves fascinated with the psychological and occult aspects of murder. Recently, true crime docuseries have been in the top ten streamed shows in the U.S. on Netflix constantly. The following is a list of TV shows and movies about murder categorized by serial killer. So if you’re anything like me, you should give some of these a try.