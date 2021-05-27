Cancel
Violent Crimes

Girl From Assam Brutally Beaten, Assaulted And Abused By 5 People In A Video. Assam Police Offers Reward For Information

By Sadhika Sehgal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI imagine that no one really likes to be bitter or pessimistic in life, but you know it’s a messed up world we live in when you realise that as a writer for a progressive women’s platform, no day goes by without the news of violence against women coming up. In most of the cases, it’s brutal and scary. With the increase in number of violent crimes against women, it’s not shocking to see such cases being talked about but what is alarming is that each crime tends to get more violent and more brutal. And this one is from Assam.

